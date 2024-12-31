Short Interest in Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Drops By 10.1%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the November 30th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Augusta Gold Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AUGG opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. Augusta Gold has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.17. The company has a market cap of $72.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.98.
About Augusta Gold
