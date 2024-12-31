Short Interest in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expands By 22.1%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,680,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 6,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

AUTL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.26. 412,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,316. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $601.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.98. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $7.60 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

