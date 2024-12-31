Short Interest in Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCGWW) Decreases By 6.3%

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2024

Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCGWWGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 150.0 days.

Binah Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCGWW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,502. Binah Capital Group has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.

Binah Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Binah Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Binah Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Binah Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.