Short Interest in Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCGWW) Decreases By 6.3%

Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCGWW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 150.0 days.
Binah Capital Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BCGWW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,502. Binah Capital Group has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.
Binah Capital Group Company Profile
