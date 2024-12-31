Short Interest in Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCGWW) Decreases By 6.3%

Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCGWW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 150.0 days.

Binah Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCGWW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,502. Binah Capital Group has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.

Get Binah Capital Group alerts:

Binah Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Binah Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities.

Receive News & Ratings for Binah Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Binah Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.