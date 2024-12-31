Short Interest in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Increases By 25.1%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,840,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the November 30th total of 12,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 15.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNGO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 283,639 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 89.0% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 85,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth about $1,138,000. Institutional investors own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Trading Up 36.2 %

Shares of BNGO stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43. Bionano Genomics has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on BNGO shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

