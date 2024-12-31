Short Interest in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Expands By 9.9%

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the November 30th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BMN opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $25.04. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

About Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

