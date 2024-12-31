Short Interest in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Expands By 9.9%

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the November 30th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of BMN opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $25.04. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.
About Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.
