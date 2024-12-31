Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Drops By 6.6%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,200 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 386,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,612.0 days.
Bouygues Stock Performance
Shares of Bouygues stock opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average is $33.34.
About Bouygues
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bouygues
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Boeing: 4 Reasons It Will Be the Comeback Story of 2025
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- CarMax is Firing on All Pistons as Growth Returns
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Woodward: Delivering Critical Components for the Aerospace Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.