Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Drops By 6.6%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,200 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 386,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,612.0 days.

Bouygues Stock Performance

Shares of Bouygues stock opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average is $33.34.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

