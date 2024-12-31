Short Interest in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Rises By 9.4%

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,600 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the November 30th total of 421,900 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, Director Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,288 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $65,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,248 shares in the company, valued at $579,092.80. The trade was a 10.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $31,897.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,255.92. This trade represents a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,788 shares of company stock worth $120,641 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 24,244 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 187,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 87,410 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 711,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWMN stock opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.26. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bowman Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bowman Consulting Group

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.