Short Interest in BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) Increases By 9.5%

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,400 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the November 30th total of 386,700 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BTCS Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTCS opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. BTCS has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melanie Pump sold 22,000 shares of BTCS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $76,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,185.15. This trade represents a 36.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BTCS stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTCS Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTCS Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of BTCS as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BTCS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

