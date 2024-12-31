Short Interest in BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) Increases By 9.5%

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCSGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,400 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the November 30th total of 386,700 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTCS opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. BTCS has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82.

In other news, Director Melanie Pump sold 22,000 shares of BTCS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $76,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,185.15. This trade represents a 36.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BTCS stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCSFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of BTCS as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BTCS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

