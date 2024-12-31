Short Interest in BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Rises By 26.3%

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVFL. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in BV Financial by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 567,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after buying an additional 350,325 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BV Financial by 43.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BV Financial in the third quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of BV Financial during the third quarter worth $52,000. 42.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BV Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BVFL stock opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.69. BV Financial has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83.

About BV Financial

BV Financial ( NASDAQ:BVFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter. BV Financial had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 26.18%.

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

