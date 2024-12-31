Short Interest in CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Rises By 8.0%

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,394,800 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the November 30th total of 4,995,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 99.0 days.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ACDSF opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31.

Get CapitaLand Ascendas REIT alerts:

About CapitaLand Ascendas REIT

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR) is Singapore’s first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. CLAR has since grown to be a global REIT anchored in Singapore, with a strong focus on tech and logistics properties in developed markets.

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Ascendas REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.