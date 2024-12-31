Short Interest in CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Rises By 8.0%

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,394,800 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the November 30th total of 4,995,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 99.0 days.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of ACDSF opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31.
About CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
