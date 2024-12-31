Short Interest in Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Increases By 23.1%

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,400 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 377,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.4 days.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance
Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.42. 875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,597. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $11.68.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
