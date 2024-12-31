Short Interest in Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Grows By 25.3%

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Dalrada Financial Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DFCO opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.26. Dalrada Financial has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.50.
Dalrada Financial Company Profile
