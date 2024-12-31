Short Interest in Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) Grows By 9.4%

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the November 30th total of 151,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Digihost Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digihost Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Free Report) by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,388 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Digihost Technology worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Digihost Technology alerts:

Digihost Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:DGHI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,121. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $52.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 5.25. Digihost Technology has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Digihost Technology in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Digihost Technology

About Digihost Technology

(Get Free Report)

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.