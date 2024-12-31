Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Increases By 9.6%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,900 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the November 30th total of 392,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,149.5 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $39.43.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
