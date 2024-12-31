Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Increases By 9.6%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,900 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the November 30th total of 392,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,149.5 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $39.43.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

