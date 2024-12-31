Short Interest in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Drops By 6.3%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,780,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 17,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $12.89. 68,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,418. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 99.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a current ratio of 13.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Institutional Trading of Dynavax Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 291.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 44.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Stories

