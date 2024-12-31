Short Interest in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expands By 26.5%

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,100 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 237,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

eHealth Stock Performance

eHealth stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $257.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.47. eHealth has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Get eHealth alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eHealth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 40.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in eHealth by 3,996.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 12,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 28.7% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 15.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on eHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Get Our Latest Report on EHTH

eHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.