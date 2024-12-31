Short Interest in EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Drops By 6.7%

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 542.0 days.

EMS-CHEMIE Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMSHF opened at $703.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $739.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $793.58. EMS-CHEMIE has a one year low of $673.55 and a one year high of $855.98.

About EMS-CHEMIE

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamide granulate. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications, powder coatings, and reactive diluents.

