Short Interest in EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Drops By 6.7%

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 542.0 days.
EMS-CHEMIE Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EMSHF opened at $703.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $739.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $793.58. EMS-CHEMIE has a one year low of $673.55 and a one year high of $855.98.
About EMS-CHEMIE
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EMS-CHEMIE
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Boeing: 4 Reasons It Will Be the Comeback Story of 2025
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- CarMax is Firing on All Pistons as Growth Returns
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Woodward: Delivering Critical Components for the Aerospace Boom
Receive News & Ratings for EMS-CHEMIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMS-CHEMIE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.