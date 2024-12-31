Short Interest in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Increases By 24.0%

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the November 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,306,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 15.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $62.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.39. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78 and a beta of 1.30.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 1.58%. First American Financial’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 242.70%.

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

