Short Interest in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Drops By 6.5%

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,600 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 167,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flux Power

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flux Power stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Flux Power at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flux Power Trading Up 0.6 %

FLUX opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.09. Flux Power has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $5.86.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

