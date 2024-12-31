Short Interest in GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) Increases By 23.4%

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the November 30th total of 11,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 355,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GT Biopharma Trading Up 0.3 %

GTBP traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,290. GT Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on GT Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GT Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

