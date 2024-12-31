Short Interest in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Rises By 26.1%

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,800 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 202,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

iBio Stock Performance

IBIO opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. iBio has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) antibodies solutions for cancer, and other diseases. The company’s technology platforms include EngageTx that provides improved CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel; ShieldTx, an antibody masking technology that enables the creation of conditionally activated antibodies; StableHu, an AI antibody-optimizing technology; and AI epitope steering technology that guides antibodies against the desired regions of the target protein.

