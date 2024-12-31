Short Interest in Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Declines By 8.5%

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,200 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 457,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Iida Group Price Performance
Shares of ANTOF stock opened at C$17.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.00. Iida Group has a 52-week low of C$17.00 and a 52-week high of C$17.00.
Iida Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Iida Group
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Iida Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iida Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.