Short Interest in Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) Decreases By 21.1%

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,100 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 304,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 26.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Interactive Strength Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRNR opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Interactive Strength has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4,760.00.

About Interactive Strength

Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

