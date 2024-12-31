Short Interest in Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) Decreases By 21.1%

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,100 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 304,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 26.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Interactive Strength Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TRNR opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Interactive Strength has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4,760.00.
About Interactive Strength
