Short Interest in Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Rises By 22.0%

Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Oliveda International Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OLVI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,807. Oliveda International has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65.

Oliveda International Company Profile

