Short Interest in Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Declines By 15.0%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,412,200 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 2,836,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,412.2 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Price Performance

OTCMKTS:OVCHF remained flat at $12.28 during midday trading on Tuesday. 31 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.