Short Interest in Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Rises By 22.4%

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,100 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 627,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Patriot Battery Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMETF traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.44. 25,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,960. Patriot Battery Metals has a 1 year low of C$1.65 and a 1 year high of C$7.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.87.

About Patriot Battery Metals

Patriot Battery Metals Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, platinum, and lithium deposits. Its flagship properties include Corvette- FCI project comprising 417 claims totaling 21,357 hectares located in Quebec.

