Short Interest in Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Rises By 22.4%

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,100 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 627,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.
Patriot Battery Metals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PMETF traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.44. 25,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,960. Patriot Battery Metals has a 1 year low of C$1.65 and a 1 year high of C$7.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.87.
About Patriot Battery Metals
