Short Interest in Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Decreases By 14.6%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 80.9 days.
Prada Price Performance
Shares of Prada stock remained flat at $7.63 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. Prada has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.
Prada Company Profile
