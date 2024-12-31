Short Interest in Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Decreases By 14.6%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 80.9 days.

Shares of Prada stock remained flat at $7.63 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. Prada has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.

