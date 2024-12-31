Short Interest in PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Declines By 16.7%

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,321,700 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 3,987,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 139.6 days.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

PREKF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.43. 10,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,229. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

