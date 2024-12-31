Short Interest in PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Expands By 28.6%

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.
PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
PSGTY remained flat at $3.70 during trading on Tuesday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75. PT Semen Indonesia has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $7.97.
PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
