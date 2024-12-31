Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Increases By 19.0%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,200 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the November 30th total of 257,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Randstad Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJF remained flat at $43.18 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.40. Randstad has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $60.34.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

