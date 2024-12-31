Short Interest in Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Grows By 27.7%

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the November 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
SBOEF stock remained flat at $49.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.57. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $48.15 and a 1-year high of $49.60.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
