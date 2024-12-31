Short Interest in SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Grows By 19.3%

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 284,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,400.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SWONF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of SoftwareONE to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoftwareONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SWONF
SoftwareONE Price Performance
About SoftwareONE
SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and delivers the technology solutions that modernise applications and software in the cloud. It serves large enterprises, corporates, small and medium-sized enterprises, and public sector organizations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SoftwareONE
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Rubrik, Inc.: Under the Radar Cyber Security Stock Gains Traction
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Pfizer: 4 Reasons to Buy This Stock
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Kroger is a Good Buy for 2025 After Failed Albertson’s Bid
Receive News & Ratings for SoftwareONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftwareONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.