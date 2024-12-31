Short Interest in SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Grows By 19.3%

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 284,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,400.0 days.

SWONF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of SoftwareONE to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoftwareONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

OTCMKTS:SWONF opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. SoftwareONE has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86.

SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and delivers the technology solutions that modernise applications and software in the cloud. It serves large enterprises, corporates, small and medium-sized enterprises, and public sector organizations.

