Short Interest in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Declines By 19.5%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 927,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 624,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Stratasys by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 56,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,050,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 0.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 647,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Stratasys from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Stratasys Price Performance

SSYS opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $633.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.49 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

