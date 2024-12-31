Short Interest in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Rises By 20.2%

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 5,110,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Tempus AI Price Performance

Shares of Tempus AI stock opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Tempus AI has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEM shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on Tempus AI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 395,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $16,999,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,164,449 shares in the company, valued at $694,263,084.55. This represents a 2.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 187,655 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $7,044,568.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,557,283 shares in the company, valued at $358,780,403.82. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 845,041 shares of company stock valued at $35,125,473.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the third quarter worth $30,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Further Reading

