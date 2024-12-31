Short Interest in Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG) Decreases By 13.8%

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 661,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 767,000 shares. Currently, 33.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Top Wealth Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TWG opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Top Wealth Group has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27.

About Top Wealth Group

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides caviar and caviar-based gourmet products in Hong Kong and internationally. The company also trades in caviars; and offers its products under the Imperial Cristal Caviar brand name. It serves food and beverage related distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Sai Wan, Hong Kong.

