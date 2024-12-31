Short Interest in Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG) Decreases By 13.8%

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 661,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 767,000 shares. Currently, 33.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Top Wealth Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:TWG opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Top Wealth Group has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27.
About Top Wealth Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Top Wealth Group
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Top Wealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Wealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.