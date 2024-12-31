Short Interest in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Decreases By 21.2%

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 190,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelzoo

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 23,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $454,914.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,920. This represents a 85.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,837,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,662,193.92. This trade represents a 0.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 265,557 shares of company stock worth $4,672,865. Insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 97,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth $82,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 169.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 79,990 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TZOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Travelzoo from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Travelzoo Price Performance

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.71. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $22.44.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 210.54% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Travelzoo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

