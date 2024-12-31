Short Interest in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Declines By 14.8%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,700 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the November 30th total of 518,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Uxin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UXIN opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. Uxin has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $888.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

