Short Interest in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Expands By 23.6%

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 744,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOWL traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.45. 94,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,451. The stock has a market cap of $64.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

