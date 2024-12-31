Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.04, but opened at $11.31. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 63,290 shares.

Sigma Lithium Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 13.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 143,696 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC lifted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 1,572.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 3,134,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,331 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 2,604,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,328,000 after buying an additional 334,034 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

