Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $113.20 and traded as high as $126.98. Silicon Laboratories shares last traded at $124.86, with a volume of 199,811 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SLAB. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.44.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SLAB

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.48 and a 200 day moving average of $113.20. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 46.93% and a negative return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Laboratories

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 11,457.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.