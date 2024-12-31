Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $165.47 and traded as high as $171.52. Simon Property Group shares last traded at $170.87, with a volume of 852,014 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.22.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($1.54). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.36% and a return on equity of 76.21%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 111.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 617.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,191,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,503 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,620,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,892,000 after purchasing an additional 88,378 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,487,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,519 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 373.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,906,000 after purchasing an additional 993,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,142,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,023,000 after purchasing an additional 73,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.