Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the construction company on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Simpson Manufacturing has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years. Simpson Manufacturing has a payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $8.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

NYSE SSD opened at $165.45 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $157.42 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.19). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $587.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $45,765.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,390.84. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

