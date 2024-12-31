Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Stock Price Down 6.8% – What’s Next?

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.10. 197,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 757,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

Sintana Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of C$407.66 million, a PE ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Bose acquired 444,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$199,999.80. Corporate insiders own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

