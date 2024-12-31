Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Stock Price Down 6.8% – What’s Next?

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.10. 197,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 757,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.
Sintana Energy Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of C$407.66 million, a PE ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.12.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Robert Bose acquired 444,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$199,999.80. Corporate insiders own 15.35% of the company’s stock.
Sintana Energy Company Profile
Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sintana Energy
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Stocks Helping to Bring AI to Healthcare
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year with Large Buyback Announcements
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
Receive News & Ratings for Sintana Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintana Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.