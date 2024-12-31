SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Short Interest Up 19.7% in December

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,800 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 156,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLR Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the second quarter worth $4,118,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 6.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 999,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 63,321 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $786,000. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

SLR Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $887.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a net margin of 40.89% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $59.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 92.66%.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

