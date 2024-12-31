SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT) vs. Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) Head-To-Head Comparison

SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT – Get Free Report) and Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of SofTech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

SofTech has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super League Enterprise has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SofTech N/A N/A N/A Super League Enterprise -110.58% -401.11% -136.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SofTech and Super League Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SofTech and Super League Enterprise”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SofTech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Super League Enterprise $22.27 million 0.44 -$30.33 million ($5.61) -0.11

SofTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Super League Enterprise.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SofTech and Super League Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SofTech 0 0 0 0 0.00 Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00

Super League Enterprise has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 296.07%. Given Super League Enterprise’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Super League Enterprise is more favorable than SofTech.

Summary

Super League Enterprise beats SofTech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SofTech

SofTech, Inc. develops, markets, distributes, and supports computer aided design (CAD), and product data management and collaboration computer solutions for the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ProductCenter, a collaborative PLM solution, which manages the engineering data and electronic files of discrete parts designed in various used third party proprietary design technologies; delivers a combination of document management, design integration, configuration control, change management, bill of materials management, and integration capability with other enterprise-wide systems; enables secure management of product information; and allows engineers and the design chain to manage, share, modify, and track product data and documents in the product development lifecycle. Its ProductCenter technology also allows employees, customers, suppliers, and other team members to securely exchange product information while maintaining a centralized database of critical product data; and enables integration with other business applications, such as enterprise resource planning, supply chain management, and customer relationship management for data exchange across the product lifecycle. In addition, the company offers Connector platform, a technology that allows for a direct interface between Aras Corporation’s Innovator solution and CAD products. SofTech, Inc. markets and distributes its products and services primarily through a direct sales force and its service organization, as well as through resellers. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc. creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs. Its proprietary cloud-based platform offers dynamic media technology; metaverse game experience and tournament technology; and fully remote production and livestream broadcast technology. In addition, the company operates Minecraft server world for more casual players on consoles and tablets. Further, it sells on-platform media and analytics products, and influencer marketing campaign sales to third-party brands and agencies; game development and custom game experiences within its owned and affiliate game worlds; and production, curation and distribution of entertainment content for its network of digital channels and media and entertainment partner channels. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

