Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Declares — Dividend of $2.66

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 2.6584 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Source Capital’s previous — dividend of $2.59.

Source Capital Stock Performance

Source Capital stock opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. Source Capital has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $47.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.15.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

