Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Declares — Dividend of $2.66

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 2.6584 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Source Capital’s previous — dividend of $2.59.
Source Capital Stock Performance
Source Capital stock opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. Source Capital has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $47.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.15.
About Source Capital
