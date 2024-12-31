Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Trading Up 13% – Here’s What Happened

Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Free Report) traded up 13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). 100,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 147,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

Southern Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68. The company has a market cap of £10.82 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.56.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets comprising Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, covering an area of approximately 38,000 acres located in Mississippi.

