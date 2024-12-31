SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,322,727 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 464% from the previous session’s volume of 234,431 shares.The stock last traded at $18.51 and had previously closed at $18.49.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIPX. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,433,000. Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 40,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 980,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 40,603 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

