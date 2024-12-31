SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,647,692 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 4,338,025 shares.The stock last traded at $26.38 and had previously closed at $26.28.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 376.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

