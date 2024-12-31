SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $10,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFIV. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 351.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,124,000 after buying an additional 183,283 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $638,000.

EFIV stock opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $45.30 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.29.

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

